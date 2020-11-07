15 deaths, 1,615 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 10,325

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 1,615 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 6, bringing the total positives since testing began to 53,204.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 10,325 as of November 6. That’s up 511 cases from November 5.

Of the new positives, 155 were in Burleigh County and 47 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 13 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (303 new positives) and Grand Forks County (100 new positives) account for 25 percent of the new cases on November 6.

Williams County had 60, Stark County had 27 and Ward County had 310 for November 6.

Deaths

15 new deaths were reported, including 5 in Ward County and 4 in Burleigh County:

· Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

· Man in his 70s from Bottineau County.

· Man in his 80s from Bowman County.

· Man in his 80s from Cass County.

· Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

· Woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County.

· Woman in her 90s from Mercer County.

· Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

· Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

· Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

· Man in his 90s from Stutsman County.

· Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

· Man in his 80s from Ward County.

· Woman in her 70s from Ward County.

· Woman in her 70s from Williams County.

A total of 628 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 475 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 95 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 58 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 42,251 people are considered recovered from the 53,204 positive cases, an increase of 613 people from November 5.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 6 (862) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,615).

Of the 10,325 active cases in North Dakota as of November 6, Burleigh County has 1,465 cases. Cass County has 1,541 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 1,186. Morton County has 497 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 26 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of November 6.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 20 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of November 6.

Stark County has 274, Ward County has 1,510 and Williams County has 363 active cases.

As of November 6, every county in the state has an active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 80 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

240 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 6, up 2 from November 5. A total of 1,858 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (11,406 cases) and Grand Forks County (5,601 cases) account for 32 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 22 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (8,478 cases) and Morton County (2,872 cases) together account for 21 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 2,244 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,671, Ward County has 4,799 and Mountrail County has 694.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 307,97` unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 254,713 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 17 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (22,576 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (13,298 cases) and household contact (8,482 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 56 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 39 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.