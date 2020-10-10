15 deaths, 593 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases are 4,169

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 593 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 9, bringing the total positives since testing began to 26,628.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,169 as of October 9. That’s up 205 cases from October 8.

Of the new positives, 55 were in Burleigh County and 26 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 14 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (109 new positives) and Grand Forks County (48 new positives) account for 26 percent of the new cases on October 8.

Williams County had 83, Stark County had 15 and Ward County had 38.

Deaths

15 new deaths were reported:

· Woman in her 80s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.

· Man in his 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

· Man in his 100s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

· Man in his 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 80s from Hettinger County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 80s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 70s from Mountrail County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 100s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

· Man in his 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

· Man in his 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

· Man in his 80s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 336 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 230 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 56 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 50 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 22,123 people are considered recovered from the 26,628 positive cases, an increase of 368 people from October 8.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 9 (368) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (593).

Of the 4,169 active cases in North Dakota as of October 8, Burleigh County has 663 cases. Cass County has 782 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 291. Morton County has 247 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 26 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 8.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 22 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 8.

Stark County has 272, Ward County has 266 and Williams County has 279 active cases.

As of October 9, Slope County is the only county in the state with no active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 83 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

140 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 9, an increase of 8 from October 8. A total of 1,062 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Other Data

A total of 257,186 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 230,558 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 10 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 32 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.