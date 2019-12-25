15 mattresses donated to Community Action Partnership for families in need

Some kids in Minot woke up to a larger-than-normal gift this morning.

Slumberland Furniture donated close to 2,000 mattresses to nonprofits during the month of December. It’s all part of their “Making Homes for the Holidays” program. Fifteen of those mattresses were donated in Minot to the Community Action Partnership.

One store manager said it shows that they aren’t just a business…but a part of the community.

“We just care about the community and we just want to do everything that we can. We are lucky enough to be in this position where we can help. I’m sure there are plenty of other people out there that wish they can do what we can and they can’t. So we’re just lucky enough to do that,” said Zachary Lawson, store manager, Slumberland in Minot.

Community Action said the mattresses will go to families that are in need.

