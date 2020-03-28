1  of  2
Breaking News
40 Trinity Hospital staff in self-quarantine No lockdown order for North Dakota

15 new COVID-19 cases reported in ND; total statewide is now 83

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota for March 28, bringing the statewide total to 83.

A total of 16 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

There has been one death due to the virus.

Burleigh County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 27.

Cass County is second with 17 cases, Morton County also has 12.

Other counties include Stark with 9, Ward with 4, Ramsey with 3, Barnes and Pierce with 2 and Dunn, Foster, McHenry, Mcintosh, Mountrail, Sioux, and Walsh with 1 each.

A total of 2,892 tests have been conducted to date.

There are more cases of COVID-19 attributed to community spread (32 cases) than contracted via travel outside the state (23 cases).

The health department is releasing test results twice a day. A new round of test results is expected this afternoon at the time of Gov. Burgum’s daily COVID-19 status update.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Jaxon Duttenhefer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jaxon Duttenhefer"

Mr. Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mr. Basketball"

2 New Exec Orders

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 New Exec Orders"

Music at CHI

Thumbnail for the video titled "Music at CHI"

Pebble Creek

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pebble Creek"

Telemedicine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Telemedicine"

Telehealth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Telehealth"

Overpayment Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overpayment Scam"

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"

Friday, March 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Face Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face Masks"

Rent Paid

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rent Paid"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27"

United Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way"

Protecting Homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting Homeless"

Calls Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calls Down"

Community Funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Funds"

Virtual Nursing Program MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Nursing Program MSU"

Cupcake Kits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cupcake Kits"

Virtual Dance Classes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Dance Classes"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge