15 new COVID-19 cases reported in ND; total statewide is now 83

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota for March 28, bringing the statewide total to 83.

A total of 16 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

There has been one death due to the virus.

Burleigh County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 27.

Cass County is second with 17 cases, Morton County also has 12.

Other counties include Stark with 9, Ward with 4, Ramsey with 3, Barnes and Pierce with 2 and Dunn, Foster, McHenry, Mcintosh, Mountrail, Sioux, and Walsh with 1 each.

A total of 2,892 tests have been conducted to date.

There are more cases of COVID-19 attributed to community spread (32 cases) than contracted via travel outside the state (23 cases).

The health department is releasing test results twice a day. A new round of test results is expected this afternoon at the time of Gov. Burgum’s daily COVID-19 status update.