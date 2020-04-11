15 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 10; total now is 293; 7 deaths total

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 10, bringing the statewide total to 293.

119 people are considered recovered from the 293 positive cases.

This means there are actually 174 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 10.

10 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 10, out of a total of 36 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

7 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

31 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 95.

Burleigh County is second with 49.

Stark County is third with 30.

Mountrail County is fourth with 21 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 10,080 tests have been conducted to date, with 9,787 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (117 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (107 cases) and possible travel (44)/ travel (17) are the top three reported.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.