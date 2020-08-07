15 polling locations approved for Burleigh County in upcoming election, down from 27

With the on-going pandemic, Burleigh County has made some changes for this upcoming November election.

Commissioners approved to consolidate 27 polling locations into 15 for safety reasons.

They also decided to make sure none of the polling locations are at any schools.

The early voting location has been moved from the City-County Building to the Bismarck Event Center to provide more space.

“You know, make a plan. Figure out how you want to vote. If you want to vote absentee, if you want to vote earlier, if you want to vote on election day. There’s many different options. All of them are secure, they’re safe. Your ballot gets counted,” said Erika White, the Election Manager for Burleigh County.

White says out of the 28,000 people who requested mail-in ballots for the primaries, 20,000 have already asked for one for the general election as well.