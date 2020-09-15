15-year-old driver killed in one-vehicle rollover near Dickinson

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 15-year-old Dickinson girl was killed Monday evening when the vehicle she was driving rolled over about two miles northwest of Dickinson.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was in a Jeep Liberty Sport traveling east on 34th Street Southwest when the vehicle left the road and entered the north ditch, overturned and came to rest in a field.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

