A 15-year-old from Minot was transported to the hospital after a shooting incident Saturday night.

Minot Police responded to a home after a report of a juvenile who had been shot just before 11 p.m. Officers say the 15-year-old boy was shot in the lower jaw. He was conscious and alert when he was transported to the Emergency Room at Trinity Hospital.

Police say preliminary information points to an accidental shooting by a 14-year-old friend.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.