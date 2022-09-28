Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — As part of the celebration of its 150th birthday, the city of Bismarck will be planting 150 trees along the southeast portion of New Generations Park on October 1.

The event is scheduled to run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

New Generations Park is in northwest Bismarck, southwest of Horizon Middle School, along Mustang Drive and Valley Drive. The trees will serve as a form of living snow fence to help reduce the amount of snow entering the intersection between Valley Drive and Daytona Drive on the park’s southeast corner.

“New Generations Park was an ideal place for the sesquicentennial celebration to come together and serve a functional need moving forward,” said Bismarck City Forester Doug Wiles. “The trees, to some extent, will help reduce the time Public Works and Parks and Recreation will need to work along the park to manage snow.”

The Farwest Rotary Club, a major sponsor of the New Generations Park, will also take part in the planting ceremony. “Farwest Rotary looks forward to additional tree plantings and other projects at New Generations Park to help establish this park as a favorite destination for residents and visitors alike,” said Farwest Rotary President Mark Zimmerman.

Boy Scout Troop 6 will be assisting with the tree planting. It is North Dakota’s oldest Boy Scout Troop, chartered in 1917.

The public is invited to attend the event, which will include the opportunity to plant trees and learn about tree planting best practices.

“Forrest Von Flickentale,” the Forestry Division’s ground squirrel mascot is expected to make an appearance for photos. In addition, a plaque will be dedicated to the park.

In general, more than 21,000 trees lining Bismarck’s public streets, according to the city’s forestry division.