$150,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Bismarck

A Powerball with Power Play ticket for Wednesday night’s lottery drawing won big by matching four white balls and the Powerball. The winning numbers were 11, 15, 43, 55, 61, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 3.

The ticket was sold at a Bismarck Superpumper on East Main Avenue. The actual prize was for $50,000, but the player had also purchased the Power Play option, making the ticket worth $150,000.

Superpumper will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning Powerball ticket.

No one has contacted the Lottery office yet to claim the prize. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their winnings.