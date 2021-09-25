15th annual Applefest raises money for Bismarck Cancer Center

Saturday was the perfect day for North Dakotans to participate in the 15th Annual Applefest.

The cider press, food, attractions and live music drew many to the festival.

Everything done is to support cancer patients.

“It’s just awesome,” Bismarck Cancer Center Outreach Services Representative Linn Zander said.

Duey Johnson lost his wife Donna from a battle with cancer 12 years ago.

“Blood cancer, it was called mild dysplastic syndrome, and it affected the bone marrow,” Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation advisory board member Duey Johnson said.

Johnson remembers everything he loves about her.

“She was probably one of the most meticulous women that you’ve ever met in your life, but caring, a huge heart, would do anything for anyone,” Johnson said

Today is not an ordinary day for him because Applefest is happening on the same day as his wife’s birthday

“For me to be able to share my day with her on such a special day is very overwhelming,” Johnson said.

In 2019, over $80,000 were raised from the fest. Organizers said they plan on the same results if not more to keep helping patients they serve with expenses.

“Our cancer center treats around 900 patients a year and it started out over 20 years ago with just 200 patients, and it’s gotten bigger,” Bismarck Cancer Center outreach services representative Linn Zander said.

Applefest continues tomorrow opening at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.