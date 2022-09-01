MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Today’s youth got a chance to learn more about the great outdoors.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department, along with 14 other wildlife organizations, teamed up to host the 15th annual Youth Outdoor Festival.

Youth Outdoors Festival had BB gun stations, archery lanes, fishing, and food for those in attendance.

While participating in these activities, kids got taught pointers from wildlife professionals.

Game and fish says this is an event to encourage the next generation to get involved in North Dakota’s outdoors.

“It’s certainly a great event, to see all these local wildlife clubs and other sponsors come out and you know just to showcase what they do for youth in the outdoors in North Dakota,” said North Dakota Game and Fish Department Outreach Biologist, Greg Gullickson.

North Dakota provides many outdoor opportunities for families, and Game and Fish say you should take full advantage of them.