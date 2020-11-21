16 deaths, 1,526 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 10,066

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 1,526 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 20, bringing the total positives since testing began to 71,540.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 10,066 as of November 20. That’s up 151 cases from November 19.

Of the new positives:

151 were in Ward County

401 were in Cass County

233 were in Burleigh County

131 were in Grand Forks County

58 were in Morton County

49 were in Stark County

60 were in Williams County

Deaths

16 new deaths were reported, including 4 in Ward County:

Man in his 70s from Barnes County.

Man in his 70s from Barnes County.

Man in his 60s from Barnes County.

Man in his 90s from Cass County.

Man in his 50s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 90s from Hettinger County.

Man in his 80s from McLean County.

Woman in her 80s from Ramsey County.

Woman in her 100s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 100s from Richland County.

Man in his 80s from Stark County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 60s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 100s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 50s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 70s from Ward County.

A total of 834 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 667 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 125 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 42 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 60,640 people are considered recovered from the 71,540 positive cases, an increase of 1,146 people from November 19.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 20 (1,357) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,526).

Of the 10,066 active cases in North Dakota as of November 20:

Cass County: 1,679

Burleigh County: 1,474

Ward County: 1,173

Grand Forks County: 1,077

Morton County: 489

Stark County: 362

Williams County: 335

Hospitalizations

296 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 20, up 7 from November 19. A total of 2,424 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County: 15,029

Burleigh County: 10,892

Grand Forks County: 7,604

Ward County: 6,950

Morton County: 3,684

Stark County: 3,283

Williams County: 2,819

Mountrail County: 974

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 335,688 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 43 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.