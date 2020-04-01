Coronavirus
16 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday morning; total statewide is 142

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota, bringing the statewide total to 142.

2 cases are among people between the ages of 10 to 19 — a male in Cass County and a female in Burke County.

A total of 23 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

3 people have died in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Also, 34 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have since recovered out of the 142 confirmed cases.

A total of 4,493 tests have been conducted to date.

The health department is releasing test results twice a day. A second round of test results will be released this afternoon about 4:00 p.m., at the time of Gov. Burgum’s daily COVID-19 status update.

You can get more information on the COVID-19 cases in North Dakota here.

