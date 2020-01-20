16-year-old female boxer training to reach 2024 Olympics

South Dakota native Destiny Cameron was recently awarded the 2019 Youth National Boxing Champion.

Cameron lives in McLaughlin, but each and every weekend she drives up to Bismarck to train.

16-year-old Cameron says she’s wanted to be a boxer since the age of 8, but it wasn’t until she was 13 that she really committed to it.

“My mom said yeah and my first practice I really liked it,” she said. “And I kept going and I kept pushing myself every day and I just fell in love with it.

Cameron puts in about two-and-a-half hours of training every day,  but she’s also a dedicated student who’s second in her junior class academically.

She also works a part-time job, it’s an incredible amount of dedication, but the hard work is paying off.

Her first big boxing achievement was in 2018 when she won the Junior Open National Championship.

That landed her a spot on the Junior High-Performance Team which allowed her to train at the Olympic Training Center. And her most recent achievement was the 2019 Youth National Championships.

“It makes me feel proud of myself that I came really far in 3 years– 4 years.”

Cameron moved her training to the Wilkinson Boxing Gym in Bismarck just a couple of months ago. Already it’s been a positive experience.

Her boxing coach Cedrick Wilkinson says he knew from the first time he met with her she was destined for great things.

“She’s really quiet but gets right down to business when she gets into the ring,” said Wilkinson. “I saw her when she came in and started throwing some punches and combinations on the mits and I felt the power behind her punches. She’s just like motivated when she steps through that door and gets in the boxing ring.”

Cameron’s long term goal is to make it to the 2024 US Olympics in Paris and enlist in the Army after she graduates. And with so much on her plate, KX News had to ask her what keeps her motivated.

“Fighting for my moms,” she said. “They keep me going… especially my mom.”

Destiny will be going back to train at the Olympic Training Center for her second year in a row.

