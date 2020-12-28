16-year-old from Carpio seriously injured after failure to yield at stop sign

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

Police say a 16-year-old male from Carpio was seriously injured after he failed to yield at a stop sign just west of Berthold on Monday.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 16-year-old was driving a Ford Escape when he didn’t stop at a stop sign and drove onto Highway 2.

A 38-year-old man driving a Peterbilt truck saw the Escape and attempted to change lanes, but wasn’t able to. The Escape’s front end struck the passenger side of the Peterbilt, spinning the vehicle around and ending with Escape’s rear bumper striking the rear of the trailer pulled by the Peterbilt.

The 16-year-old wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Trinity Hospital. He was cited for failure to yield at an intersection marked by a stop sign.

The 38-year-old was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

