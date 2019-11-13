Live Now
16-year-old from Maxbass passes away after farming accident

Sixteen-year-old Matthew Brendsel passed away on Tuesday around 5 p.m. on a farm near Maxbass after an accident with a baler he was using.

Matthew was a player on the MLS Mavericks football team, #66. He can be seen in the picture below between players #63 and #67.

The Bottineau County Sheriff said this is a hit to both the Mohall and Bottineau community, as Matthew was well-known around the community and in school.

The superintendent of the school district said this is a hard time for everyone and that grief counselors were available on-site at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School today.

Matthew’s funeral will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Minot, according to the Thompson-Larson Funeral Home.

The visitation will be held this Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Minot.

A vigil prayer service will be this Friday at 6 p.m. after the visitation at First Baptist Church in Minot.

Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery in Maxbass.

Memorials are preferred to Child Evangelism Fellowship and Steer Inc.

