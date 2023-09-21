BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– Three months after the death of 16-year-old Taryn Hohbein, her family and friends remembered and honored her life with a prayer vigil.

“She made any situation you were in with her a million times better than it would be without her,” said Maisie Addison, a friend of Taryn.

Taryn Hohbein is remembered by her friends as a girl with a heart of gold and a goofy grin– someone who was fiercely loyal and quick to stand up for her friends.

“She just lit up a room, you know, she put everybody in a good mood” shared Javontae Billie, a friend of Taryn.

On June 25th, police say Taryn was found with a gunshot wound in an apartment on Ohio Street in Bismarck. She was then taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Earlier this month, 19-year-old Corbin Lampert was charged with her murder.

Taryn’s family and friends came together to honor her life, pray together, and share memories about her in Sertoma Park.

“Taryn lived a lot of life in her sixteen years. She always had a kind heart and a spicy spirit to match her red hair,” shared Connie, a friend of the family.

“We just want you to remember, keep your prayers high for us because we need them greatly,” said Taryn’s father Jesse Hohbein.

“During passing periods at school, you’d always see her in the hallway, and she would yell at you, she would be like ‘GET TO CLASS!’ and you knew it was her because you would just see, she had bright red hair,” Addison fondly remembered. “At lunch, every time we would have lunch with her, she would get a huge pile of pickles and she would just eat pickles all lunch period.”

Friends and family say the vigil allowed them to connect and spend time together in a way that Taryn would’ve wanted. As you can see, many remember her.

“Knowing that I was able to get to know her and a lot of people after she passed away were like ‘I wish I would have known her,’ I think just knowing that I was able to get that opportunity is something that I’ll be able to cherish forever,” added Addison.