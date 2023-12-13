MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A 16-year-old boy started a high-speed pursuit Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 in Crown Butte.

According to Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier, the boy took off from Crown Butte in a vehicle and drove into Mandan on Old Red Trail.

Deputies were able to deploy a spike strip, disabling the vehicle.

After the vehicle came to a stop, the boy took off, but a deputy caught up with him after a brief foot pursuit.

The 16-year-old was immediately placed into custody around the Baymont Inn.