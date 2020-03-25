17-year-old Bismarck high school student on the frontlines in the medical field

The rise of the coronavirus has given a high school senior a unique opportunity to experience her passion firsthand.

Gracie Werner is 17 years old. She said she’s wanted to work in the medical profession for as long as she can remember. With most schools still on hold in North Dakota due to the coronavirus outbreak, she said she’s making the most of her time working as a certified nursing assistant at a Bismarck hospital.

She said she loves working as a CNA but knows that it’s important to be careful.

“Say something happens and you still get the bacteria on your hands, then I come out and I type on my computer, I chart or I high-five the nurse or I just sit and touch something, it’s just any sort of disease that is a risk of getting not just this COVID,” said Werner.

Werner said she can’t stress enough the importance of washing your hands and practicing good hygiene. She said when she gets home, she has a robe in her garage, puts her scrubs in a bag and disinfects everything immediately.