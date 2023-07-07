a close-up view of a police vehicle with blue lights patrolling near a public park with the windows and doors closed

WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A Williston Police Officer’s vehicle was struck by a car driven by a 17-year-old Williston girl around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, injuring a passenger in the backseat of the patrol vehicle.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at the intersection of 2nd Street and 2nd Avenue when the 17-year-old failed to yield at the intersection and struck the patrol vehicle that was being driven by a 28-year-old male Williston Police Officer.

Neither the officer or the teen was injured, but a passenger in the backseat of the patrol vehicle, a 35-year-old woman from Culbertson, Montana, suffered minor injuries and was taken to CHI St. Alexius to be treated.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.