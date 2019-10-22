175th million meal distributed by Great Plains Food Bank

Local News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK — The Great Plains Food Bank hit quite a milestone today, and KX News was there to see it in Bismarck this morning.

Thirty-six years in the making, that landmark happened to be a case of peanut butter.

Now you might be wondering why is that important?

It was the 175th million meal distributed by the Great Plains Food Bank. It was shipped from Fargo to Ministry on the Margins food pantry in Bismarck.

175 million may seem like a lot, but this is the only food bank in North Dakota that distributes 12-and-a-half million meals a year, it’s not as much as you’d think.

The food bank is always looking for more help to reach its next milestone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/22"

A Few Of Us Could Wake Up To Light Snow Tomorrow Morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Few Of Us Could Wake Up To Light Snow Tomorrow Morning"

Salted Lands Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salted Lands Council"

BSC Volleyball 10.21.19 v2

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball 10.21.19 v2"

Veteran's Voices: Tony Hillig

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran's Voices: Tony Hillig"

Stutsman County Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stutsman County Flooding"

Teen Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen Driving"

Angelic Gardens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Angelic Gardens"

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Volleyball"

CANNONBALL RISING

Thumbnail for the video titled "CANNONBALL RISING"

SM Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Football"

Bowman Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Football"

Monday, October 21st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 21st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Safety Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Tips"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/21"

Habitat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Habitat"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Chronic Wasting Disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chronic Wasting Disease"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge