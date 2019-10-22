175th million meal distributed by Great Plains Food Bank

BISMARCK — The Great Plains Food Bank hit quite a milestone today, and KX News was there to see it in Bismarck this morning.

Thirty-six years in the making, that landmark happened to be a case of peanut butter.

Now you might be wondering why is that important?

It was the 175th million meal distributed by the Great Plains Food Bank. It was shipped from Fargo to Ministry on the Margins food pantry in Bismarck.

175 million may seem like a lot, but this is the only food bank in North Dakota that distributes 12-and-a-half million meals a year, it’s not as much as you’d think.

The food bank is always looking for more help to reach its next milestone.