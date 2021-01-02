18 deaths, 127 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,999

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 127 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 31-January 1, bringing the total positives since testing began to 92,891.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,999 as of January 2. That’s up 110 cases from Thursday. The positivity rate for January 2 is 2.91 percent.

Deaths

18 new deaths were reported:

Man in his 90s from Barnes County.

Man in his 70s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 80s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Woman in her 70s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from Nelson County.

Man in his 70s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Pembina County.

Woman in her 90s from Ramsey County.

Woman in her 80s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 70s from Ransom County.

Woman in her 80s from Rolette County.

Man in his 60s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Wells County.

Woman in her 60s from Williams County.

A total of 1,310 people have died so far in North Dakota with COVID-19.

Recoveries and Hospitalizations

The health department reports 89,582 people are considered recovered from the 92,891 positive cases, an increase of 47 people from December 31.

92 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 2, down two from Thursday.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.