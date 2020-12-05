18 deaths, 558 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 5,021

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 558 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 4, bringing the total positives since testing began to 82,504.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,021 as of December 4. That’s down 286 cases from December 3.

Of the new positives:

113 were in Cass County

74 were in Burleigh County

34 were in Ward County

36 were in Stark County

53 were in Grand Forks County

12 were in Morton County

51 were in Williams County

Deaths

18 new deaths were reported, including 3 in Ward County:

Man in his 40s from Benson County.

Woman in her 90s from Cass County.

Man in his 50s from Cass County.

Man in his 70s from Eddy County.

Woman in her 70s from Kidder County.

Woman in her 80s from LaMoure County.

Woman in her 60s from McLean County.

Man in his 90s from Mercer County.

Man in his 90s from Morton County.

Man in his 80s from Pembina County.

Man in his 80s from Ramsey County.

Woman in her 70s from Sioux County.

Man in his 50s from Sioux County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 90s from Traill County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

A total of 1,007 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 843 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 146 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 18 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 76,476people are considered recovered from the 82,504 positive cases, an increase of 823 people from December 3.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 4 (823) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (558).

Of the 5,021 active cases in North Dakota as of December 4:

Cass County: 1,071

Burleigh County: 716

Ward County: 451

Grand Forks County: 429

Morton County: 222

Stark County: 190

Williams County: 181

Hospitalizations

298 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 4, down 26 from December 3. A total of 2,868 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County: 17,612

Burleigh County: 12,445

Grand Forks County: 8,368

Ward County: 7,877

Morton County: 4,194

Stark County: 3,748

Williams County: 3,169

Mountrail County: 1,088

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 356,518 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 46 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.