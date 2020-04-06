18 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 5; total now is 225

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 5, bringing the statewide total to 225.

A total of 32 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

3 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

74 people are considered recovered in the state from the 225 positive cases.

25 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

With some exceptions, all the affected counties form two rough, horizontal lines across the state, coinciding with Highway 2 and Interstate 94, and two rough, vertical lines coinciding with Highways 83 and 85.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 65.

Burleigh County is second with 38.

Stark County is third with 25.

Morton County is fourth with 19 cases.

A total of 7.213 tests have been conducted to date.

There are more cases of COVID-19 attributed to community spread (84 cases) than contracted via travel outside the state (42 cases).

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

