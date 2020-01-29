18 North Dakota high schools to compete in statewide science, math competition in February

Eighteen North Dakota high schools will compete in the North Dakota High School Science Bowl, a statewide science and math competition, on Feb. 1, for the opportunity to represent North Dakota at the Department of Energy National Science Bowl this spring.

The first round is round robin at 8:30 a.m. Next is the double-elimination round at 1 p.m. followed by the championship round at 4 p.m.

The bowl is free admission and held at Gary Tharaldson School of Business at the University of Mary at 7500 University Dr., Bismarck, ND, 58504.

The 29th annual bowl, hosted by Western Area Power Administration, will test students’ knowledge of biology, chemistry, Earth science, physics, energy and math in a fast-paced quiz format that requires students to answer questions in as little as five seconds. Each team is made up of four students, a student alternate and a teacher who serves as an advisor and coach.

The winning team will receive a free trip to the national event in Washington, D.C., April 30-May 4 to compete against their peers from across the U.S.

Minot High School Magic City Campus, winner of the 2019 North Dakota Regional High School Science Bowl, will defend its title against 17 other participating schools, including:

· Beach High School

· Beulah High School

· Bismarck Century High School

· Bismarck High School

· Bismarck South Central High School

· Burke Central High School

· Carrington High School

· Dakota Prairie – Petersburg High School

· Dickinson High School

· Dickinson Trinity High School

· Garrison High School

· Grand Forks Central High School

· Glenburn High School

· Kidder Co High School

· Langdon Area High

· Minot High School Central Campus

· Velva High School