BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — An 18-year-old man from Watford City is dead after he crossed the center line of ND-23 east of New Town and struck a semi-truck head-on early Saturday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was traveling east on ND-23 in a 2015 Dodge Caravan when he crossed the center line. The semi-truck, which was being driven by a 50-year-old woman from Kenmare, hit the brakes and attempted to evade the minivan.

The minivan then struck the semi head-on in the westbound right turn lane. The driver of the minivan was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

About a quarter of a mile of ND-23 was closed to traffic for approximately 5 hours to remove vehicles and debris.

Further details are being investigated by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office.