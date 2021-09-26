18th Annual Designer Genes draws out 1,000 participants

The 18th Annual Designer Genes Walk for Down Syndrome returned to the Capitol grounds this weekend.

About 1,000 people participated in the walk to show their support and inclusion for those with down syndrome.

About 65 people with down syndrome attended, alongside family and friends who helped raise money for the cause.

The organization, Designer Genes, is a support network, and the walk helps raise money to provide resources for families with loved ones who have down syndrome.

Designer Genes also provides assistance to families of newborn babies with the genetic condition.

“The walk is established to walk three loops around the south grounds of the Capitol to signify the triple occurrence of the 21st chromosome,” Designer Genes Executive Director of North Dakota Roxane Romanick said.

The organization raised $80,000 with the help of corporate sponsorships and online donations.

Since the walk was founded, it’s grown from 150 to 1,000 people participating annually.