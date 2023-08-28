WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Trial dates are set for the man accused of having hundreds of pounds of explosives and drugs in his Williston townhome.

The courts determined the trial for Ross Petrie could last up to 19 days, during a hearing on Monday.

The Williams County Clerk’s office tells KX News that this is because of the number of witnesses the state and defense plan on calling and the amount of evidence that plans to be presented during the trial.

Petrie is accused of setting up an explosives manufacturing operation in his garage, where police discovered 1,500 pounds of bomb-making materials, several narcotics, and weapons back in October last year.

The trial is set to begin on June 17, 2024, and end on July 19, taking a break for the Fourth of July.

Several hearings and status conferences are scheduled before the trial date to ensure all witness lists and evidence are in order leading up to the 19-day trial.

Petrie is facing eight different felonies that could put him behind bars for 75 years if convicted.