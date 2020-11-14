19 deaths, 2,278 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 11,311

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 2,278 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 13, bringing the total positives since testing began to 62,872.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 11,311 as of November 13. That’s up 825 cases from November 12.

Of the new positives, 265 were in Burleigh County and 88 were in Morton County.

Cass County had 289 new positives and Grand Forks County reported 296 new positives on November 13.

Williams County had 88, Stark County had 156 and Ward County had 285 for November 13.

Deaths

19 new deaths were reported:

Woman in her 90s from Barnes County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from McLean County.

Woman in her 70s from Nelson County.

Woman in her 90s from Richland County.

Man in his 60s from Rolette County.

Man in his 70s from Stark County.

Man in his 70s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 50s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 60s from Traill County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Wells County.

A total of 726 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 564 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 112 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 50 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 50,835 people are considered recovered from the 62,872 positive cases, an increase of 1,426 people from November 12.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 13 (1,426) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (2,278).

Of the 11,311 active cases in North Dakota as of November 13, Burleigh County has 1,665 cases. Cass County has 1,719 active cases and Grand Forks County has 1,166. Morton County has 521 active cases.

Stark County has 343, Ward County has 1,512 and Williams County has 392 active cases.

Hospitalizations

305 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 13, down 1 from November 12. A total of 2,153 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County reports a total of 13,235 positive cases to date and Grand Forks County reports 6,621 cases.

Burleigh County has a total of 9,766 positive cases to date and Morton County has 3,297 cases.

Williams County has 2,544 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,970, Ward County has 6,026 and Mountrail County has 833.

Other Data

A total of 322,228 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 41 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

