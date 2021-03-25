19 Medal of Honor recipients recognized in Minot

Some North Dakotans are being remembered, as Thursday marks the 156th anniversary of the first awarded Medal of Honor.

This is the United States’ highest and most prestigious award presented to military personnel who have gone above and beyond in the line of duty.

Out of more than 3,000 recipients, 19 are from right here in the Peace Garden State.

In an effort to honor them, a few volunteers spent the morning hanging wreaths with patriotic bows and poppies at the Medal of Honor Memorial site at Roosevelt Park in Minot.

“We wanted to put up these wreaths so that people come to the park and the zoo and they will look at the various names of the soldiers who are from North Dakota and who have fought in different wars,” Richard Reuer said.

The memorial will be decorated with wreaths until Monday.

