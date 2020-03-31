13 new COVID-19 cases reported in ND; total statewide is 122

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota, bringing the statewide total to 122.
A total of 20 people are now hospitalized due to the virus.
3 people have died in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.
Also, 25 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have since recovered.
Most of the new cases are in Cass County. In fact, Cass County now has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 32.
Burleigh County is second with 29.
Morton County is third with 14 cases.
Other counties reporting confirmed COVID-19 cases:
- Stark: 11 cases
- Ward: 9
- Mountrail: 5
- Ramsey: 3
- Willams: 2
- Pierce: 2
- McLean: 2
- Grand Forks: 2
- Barnes: 2
- Walsh: 1
- Sioux: 1
- Oliver: 1
- Mcintosh: 1
- McHenry: 1
- Grant: 1
- Foster: 1
- Dunn: 1
- Divide: 1
A total of 4,181 tests have been conducted to date.
The health department is releasing test results twice a day. A second batch of test results will be released this afternoon around 4:00 p.m. at the time of Gov. Burgum’s daily COVID-19 status update.