13 new COVID-19 cases reported in ND; total statewide is 122

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota, bringing the statewide total to 122.

A total of 20 people are now hospitalized due to the virus.

3 people have died in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Also, 25 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have since recovered.

Most of the new cases are in Cass County. In fact, Cass County now has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 32.

Burleigh County is second with 29.

Morton County is third with 14 cases.

Other counties reporting confirmed COVID-19 cases:

  • Stark: 11 cases
  • Ward: 9
  • Mountrail: 5
  • Ramsey: 3
  • Willams: 2
  • Pierce: 2
  • McLean: 2
  • Grand Forks: 2
  • Barnes: 2
  • Walsh: 1
  • Sioux: 1
  • Oliver: 1
  • Mcintosh: 1
  • McHenry: 1
  • Grant: 1
  • Foster: 1
  • Dunn: 1
  • Divide: 1

A total of 4,181 tests have been conducted to date.

The health department is releasing test results twice a day. A second batch of test results will be released this afternoon around 4:00 p.m. at the time of Gov. Burgum’s daily COVID-19 status update.

