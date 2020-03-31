13 new COVID-19 cases reported in ND; total statewide is 122

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota, bringing the statewide total to 122.

A total of 20 people are now hospitalized due to the virus.

3 people have died in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Also, 25 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have since recovered.

Most of the new cases are in Cass County. In fact, Cass County now has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 32.

Burleigh County is second with 29.

Morton County is third with 14 cases.

Other counties reporting confirmed COVID-19 cases:

Stark: 11 cases

Ward: 9

Mountrail: 5

Ramsey: 3

Willams: 2

Pierce: 2

McLean: 2

Grand Forks: 2

Barnes: 2

Walsh: 1

Sioux: 1

Oliver: 1

Mcintosh: 1

McHenry: 1

Grant: 1

Foster: 1

Dunn: 1

Divide: 1

A total of 4,181 tests have been conducted to date.

The health department is releasing test results twice a day. A second batch of test results will be released this afternoon around 4:00 p.m. at the time of Gov. Burgum’s daily COVID-19 status update.