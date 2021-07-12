19-year-old from Berthold involved in fatal crash in Mountrail County

A 19-year-old man from Berthold was pronounced dead after being ejected from his 2008 Lexus GX470 at around 6:40 a.m. this morning when he failed to stay on the road and hit a signpost.

The Berthold man was headed eastbound on 55th Street and preparing to negotiate a curve in the road that turns into 90th Avenue. Unable to stay left, the driver drove off the road causing the crash.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports that the man was not wearing his seatbelt and was officially pronounced dead after being taken to Stanley Hospital.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.