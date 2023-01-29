BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — According to the Bismarck ND City Government Facebook page, almost a year ago a ‘story map’ was made, which shows the cost of $193 million needed for Public Works Utility Operations infrastructure to grow and build over the next decade.

Now it’s time to discuss with the public more about these projects and other city updates. City staff will be open for public comment and questions at the utility rate update public information open houses on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

To learn more about the story map and discover more on proposed utility rate updates visit https://www.bismarcknd.gov/ .