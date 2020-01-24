1984 North Dakota diesel spill cleanup is finally completed

A massive 1984 diesel spill in Mandan, North Dakota, has finally been cleaned up. The Bismarck Tribune reports that state officials said the cleanup at a rail yard in downtown Mandan was complicated because of limited access to the affected area.

Dave Glatt, director of the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, says workers collected about 770,000 gallons of fuel over the years.

The paper previously reported that the state initially estimated that 200,000 gallons had spilled, but Glatt says the actual volume is unknown to this day and is likely at least five times that amount.