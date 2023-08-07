BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The popular true crime podcast, Small Town Murder, has released a new episode that featured North Dakota’s capitol city for the first time in the podcast’s six-year run and explored the infamous murders of Barbara and Gordon Erickstad back in 1998.

The podcast, which is hosted by the duo of James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman, is best known for its comedic look at true crime and for learning about the background of each city where the latest crime takes place. They speak on a variety of topics in Bismarck including its origins and the Mac and Cheese Festival which was held earlier this year.

The focal point of the episode, titled “The Bloody Basement Breakfast Club,” though is exploring the murders of Barbara and Gordon Erickstad, who were killed by their adopted son Brian back in 1998. They take a deep dive into Brian’s past and his struggles after discovering that he was adopted, including his drug use, frequent run-ins with the law, and his group of friends that would hang out together and plan crimes while doing drugs.

The episode also marked the fourth time that the podcast has covered towns in the Peace Garden State. With prior episodes including murders in Minot, Dickinson, and Cooperstown.

The episode is currently only available for subscribers, but will be available for everyone to listen to for free on August 12.

Small Town Murder can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and anywhere else you listen to podcasts. Check it out right here.