$1M bail set for man accused of attempted murder in Minot

A suspect in an attempted murder case made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

32-year-old LaGregory Kollock was charged with a Class-A felony for attempted murder and a Class-C felony for terrorizing after authorities say he shot a 31-year-old man this past weekend in northwest Minot.

He appeared in the North Central District Court in front of Judge Richard Hagar, where the assistant state’s attorney asked for a bail amount of $1 million.

“The community at large is a potential victim of this defendant who takes it upon it himself to shoot people in the face based upon perceived slights to the defendant. We are concerned that the victim might not make it, which would make this a double a felony of murder,” said Christopher Nelson, Assistant State’s Attorney.

Kollock’s bail was set at $1 million. His next court date is Dec. 17.