$1M bail set for second murder suspect

Michael Dennis turned himself in to Minot Police early Wednesday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Jan. 17.

Dennis is facing multiple charges including Accomplice to Murder, Attempted Murder, Reckless Endangerment and Terrorizing.

Dennis is being held at the Ward County Jail on a $1 million cash bond after making an initial appearance in court Wednesday.

Three men have been charged in the Jan. 12 shooting death of Dominick Stephens in northwest Minot.

The first suspect arrested in the case, Marcus Lee, has already entered a guilty plea to being an accomplice to murder.

The second suspect, Donald Lee Cooper Jr. is not in custody at this time.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

