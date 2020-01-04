2 accidents in Bismarck

According to the Bismarck Police Department, the first of two accidents backed up traffic quite a bit, down to just one lane.
It happened a little after 2:30, just South of I-94’s exit 152 on State Street.
Two vehicles were involved and one person was injured.
The second happened an hour later, around 3:30.
A pickup was turning to go west onto Century Avenue from Gateway Avenue when a CAT Bus crashed into it.
There were three people, including the driver on the bus.
A 53-year-old man on the bus was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
No one was cited in this incident, but it was forwarded to the Attorney’s office for review.