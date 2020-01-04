2 accidents in Bismarck

According to the Bismarck Police Department, the first of two accidents backed up traffic quite a bit, down to just one lane.

It happened a little after 2:30, just South of I-94’s exit 152 on State Street.

Two vehicles were involved and one person was injured.

The second happened an hour later, around 3:30.

A pickup was turning to go west onto Century Avenue from Gateway Avenue when a CAT Bus crashed into it.

There were three people, including the driver on the bus.

A 53-year-old man on the bus was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No one was cited in this incident, but it was forwarded to the Attorney’s office for review.

