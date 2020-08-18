2 cigarettes, 2 fires, 2 days: Bismarck Fire warns residents about improper disposal of smokes

For the second time in two days, the Bismarck Fire Department has had to put out fires caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

Around 4:11 a.m. Tuesday, the Bismarck Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on the deck of a mobile home on the 1000 block of University.

When they arrived, firefighters found a man trying to fight the blaze with a fire extinguisher. Crews took over and quickly put out the fire.

No injuries were reported to the occupants of the home.

An investigation determined the fire was caused by a cigarette butt that was discarded into an outside plastic container.

On Monday, the Bismarck Fire Department put out a blaze at a mobile home on Centennial Road. That fire was also caused by a cigarette butt, which was discarded in an outdoor potted plant.

In a statement, the fire department said, “Careful disposal of smoking materials is as important outside as inside. Do not throw out cigarette butts into vegetation, potted plants or landscaping, peat moss, dried grasses, mulch, leaves, or similar yard waste. Only use non-combustible receptacles to dispose of your butts. Never use a plastic butt can because they can easily catch fire. The resulting fire can spread to the home’s siding, deck or porch and from there, into the home itself. “