2 Crashes, 5 vehicles

Wednesday evening, on July 15th, 2 crashes happened near the Sterling Exit on I-94, East of Bismarck.
According to the highway patrol- the first crash involved 2 vehicles.
Enforcement was on the scene when the second crash happened.
That one involved 3 vehicles.
Traffic was rerouted for a time, but it’s moving normally once again.
This is a developing story and we expect to hear more Thursday morning.
