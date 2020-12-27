2 deaths, 110 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 2,023

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning confirmed 110 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing since December 26, bringing the total positives since testing began to 91,466.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,023 as of December 26. That’s down 306 cases from December 25.

Of the new positives:

38 were in Cass County

18 were in Burleigh County

7 were in Grand Forks County

7 were in Ward County

3 were in Morton County

2 were in Stark County

4 were in Williams County

Deaths

2 new deaths were reported:

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

A total of 1,266 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,053 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 207 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 4 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 88,177 people are considered recovered from the 91,466 positive cases, an increase of 328 people from December 26.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 26 (328) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported those days (110).

Hospitalizations

106 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 26, down 5 from December 25. A total of 3,495 have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 49 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.