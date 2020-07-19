2 deaths, 113 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 18; total statewide is 5,019

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning has confirmed 113 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 18, bringing the statewide total to 5,019.

Of the new cases, 16 were in Burleigh County and 12 were in Morton County.

Williams County had 9 and Ward County had 3.

Two deaths were reported for July 18. A man in his 30’s from Benson County and a man in his 80’s from Burleigh County, both had underlying health conditions.

The man from Benson County is the youngest person to have died as a result of COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 92 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 78 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Four death records are pending.

The health department reports 4,131 people are considered recovered from the 5,019 positive cases, an increase of 102 people from July 17.

This means there are actually 796 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 18.

The active cases have been trending upward since hitting a low of 211 on June 22.

It also means 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 18 (102) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (113).

45 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 18, up 7 from July 17. A total of 302 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Of North Dakota’s 53 counties, only Adams has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time.

Cass County (2,639 cases) and Grand Forks County (509 cases) account for 62 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 52 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (564 cases) and Morton County (168 cases) together account for 14 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County is fifth with 135 cases.

Stark County has 120, Mountrail County has 90, Ward County has 102 and Stutsman County has 74 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 133,854 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 128,835 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 4 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,821 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,768 cases) and household contact (910 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.