2 deaths, 181 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for August 7; total active cases statewide is 1,240

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 181 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 7, bringing the total positives since testing began to 7,508.

Of the new cases, 34 were in Burleigh County and 24 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 32 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 6, Stark County had 11 and Ward County had 12.

Two new deaths were reported, a man in his 90’s from Burleigh County and man in his 60’s from Richland County. Both with underlying health conditions.

A total of 112 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 94 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Eight death records are pending.

The health department reports 6,268 people are considered recovered from the 7,508 positive cases, an increase of 104 people from August 6.

This means there are actually 1,240 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 7.

Burleigh County has 275 active cases as of August 7, the most in the state, and more than double the number of active cases in Cass County (123). Morton County has 94 active cases.

Stark County has 80, Ward County has 50 and Williams County has 51 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 84 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 7 (104) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (181).

49 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 7, an increase of 1 from August 6. A total of 414 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Cass County (3,028 cases) and Grand Forks County (672 cases) account for 50 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 41 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (1,142 cases) and Morton County (357 cases) together account for 20 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County is fifth with 269 cases.

Stark County has 259, Ward County has 221, Mountrail County has 129 and Stutsman County has 127 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 167,367 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 159,859 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 3 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (2,836 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (2,492 cases) and household contact (1,263 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 59 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.