2 deaths, 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 8; total statewide is 1,464

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 8, bringing the statewide total to 1,464.

After investigation, it was discovered one of the previously reported cases from Cass County was actually from out of state, and was removed from the total.

2 new deaths were reported for May 8. Two men from Cass County, one in his 40’s and one in his 90’s who both had underlying health conditions.

A total of 35 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

This means there are actually 667 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 8.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 8 (114) is more than double the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (40).

34 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 8, up 1 from May 7. A total of 110 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

39 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or nearly three-quarters of the counties in the state.

Cass County (781 cases) and Grand Forks County (284 cases) account for 73 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 103.

Stark is fourth with 61 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 37 cases.

Morton County has 35 cases and Ward County has 27 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 43,933 tests have been conducted to date, with 42,469 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (547 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (446 cases) and household contact (273 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 55 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and 94 percent of those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.