2 deaths, 58 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for August 1; statewide 6,660

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning has confirmed 58 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 1, bringing the statewide total to 6,660.

Of the new cases, 17 were in Burleigh County and 4 were in Morton County. Williams County had 1 and Ward County had 1. Stark County logged 5 new cases.

The two deaths reported for August 1, were a woman in her 50’s from Burleigh County and a man in his 70’s from Grand Forks County. Both had underlying health conditions.

A total of 105 people have died with COVID-19 so far in North Dakota.

Of those, 91 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Two death records are pending.

The health department reports 5,477 people are considered recovered from the 6,660 positive cases, an increase of 81 people from July 31.

This means there are actually 1,078 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 1.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 1 (81) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (58).

50 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 1. A total of 377 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

A total of 157,023 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 150,363 coming back negative for COVID-19. The daily positivity rate for August 1 is 1.5%.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 59 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.