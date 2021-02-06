2 deaths, 80 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 844

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning confirmed 80 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 5, bringing the total positives since testing began to 98,106.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 844 as of February 5. That’s down 35 cases from February 4.

The last time active positives were that low was August 11, 2020, when 871 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,190 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

14 were in Burleigh County

15 were in Ward County

6 were in Morton County

6 were in Grand Forks County

17 were in Cass County

6 were in Williams County

2 were in Stark County

Deaths

2 new deaths were reported.

A total of 1,428 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,184 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 234 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 10 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 95,834 people are considered recovered from the 98,106 positive cases, an increase of 115 people from February 4.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 5 (115) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (80).

Hospitalizations

36 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 5, up 3 from February 4. A total of 3,801 people have been hospitalized since reporting began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 52 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.