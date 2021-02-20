2 deaths, 85 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 789

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning confirmed 85 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 19, bringing the total positives since testing began to 99,228.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 789 as of February 19. That’s down 24 cases from February 18.

The last time active positives were that low was July 21, 2020, when 836 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,401 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

24 were in Cass County

9 were in Burleigh County

10 were in Grand Forks County

0 were in Stark County

5 were in Ward County

7 were in Williams County

5 were in Morton County

Deaths

2 deaths were reported.

A total of 1,437 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,188 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 237 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 12 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 97,002 people are considered recovered from the 99,228 positive cases, an increase of 109 people from February 18.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 19 (109) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (85).

Hospitalizations

39 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 19, up 3 from February 18.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 53 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.