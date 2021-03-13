2 deaths, 98 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 688

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning confirmed 98 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on March 12, bringing the total positives since testing began to 100,942.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 688 as of March 12. That’s up 17 cases from March 11.

The last time active positives were that low was July 14, 2020, when 657 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,426 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

34 were in Cass County

4 were in Burleigh County

10 were in Ward County

5 were in Stark County

10 were in Grand Forks County

4 were in Williams County

0 were in Morton County

Deaths

Two new deaths were reported.

A total of 1,457 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,203 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 241 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 13 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 98,797 people are considered recovered from the 100,942 positive cases, an increase of 83 from March 11.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on March 12 (83) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (98).

Hospitalizations

16 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of March 12, down 1 from March 11. A total of 3,893 people have been hospitalized since pandemic recordkeeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 53 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.