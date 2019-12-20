2 hotels in Bismarck, Mandan offering free rooms for families of hospital patients

BISMARCK — Baymont Inn & Suites in Mandan and Ramada by Wyndham in Bismarck are offering complimentary rooms to families of hospital patients on Dec. 24 and 25.

Both hotels said it was to help families in need who might be going through difficult times this holiday season.

To make a reservation for Baymont Inn & Suites, call the front desk at 701-663-7401 and let them know you are calling to reserve a room for the “Holiday Hospital Stay”.

To make a reservation for Ramada by Wyndham by calling the front desk at 701-258-7000 and let them know you are calling to reserve a room for the “Holiday Hospital Stay”.